How Can a Former Chief Minister Speak This Way About an Elected Representative?

Published on October 23, 2025 by Sanyogita

How Can a Former Chief Minister Speak This Way About an Elected Representative?

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again stirred controversy with his recent remarks against TDP MLA and senior actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. During a media interaction at his Tadepalli residence, Jagan alleged that Balakrishna attended Assembly sessions under the influence of alcohol and made “irrelevant” comments, a statement that has shocked political circles and the public alike.

The question many are now asking is simple: how can a former Chief Minister speak so lightly and disrespectfully about a people’s representative? Balakrishna, a sitting MLA and respected public figure, represents thousands of voters in his constituency. Such remarks not only undermine the dignity of the Assembly but also show a worrying lack of political decorum from someone who once held the state’s highest office.

YS Jagan’s attack on Balakrishna reflects frustration more than fact. Balakrishna has always been known for his fiery style and outspoken criticism of corruption and inefficiency. His comments against Jagan inside the Assembly, though sharp, were seen as political counterfire, not personal attacks.

By accusing an elected MLA of being intoxicated, Jagan may have crossed a line. Political leaders are expected to debate issues, not demean their opponents with personal insults. The statement has backfired and public questioning Jagan’s sense of accountability.

Andhra Pradesh deserves mature political dialogue, not baseless character attacks. A former Chief Minister choosing to drag discussions to this level only weakens public faith in leadership and ethics.

