x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

How Can Officials Turn a Blind Eye to Illegal Constructions?

Published on March 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha 1st Look: Breezy
image
L2: Empuraan Movie Review
image
Lulu Mall Finally Coming to Vizag!
image
How Can Officials Turn a Blind Eye to Illegal Constructions?
image
Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh to team up

How Can Officials Turn a Blind Eye to Illegal Constructions?

The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed strong disapproval after discovering illegal constructions dangerously close to the shoreline at Bheemili Beach. Photos revealed concrete foundations buried underground, prompting the court to question how officials allowed such violations. “Were the authorities sleeping?” the bench demanded, ordering the names of responsible officers to be disclosed.

Shocked by the scale of the damage, the court directed the Union Environment Ministry to immediately send experts to assess ecological losses. “Delaying this will make it harder to calculate the harm,” the judges warned. Authorities were also instructed to continue demolishing illegal structures and submit survey reports on beachside restaurants built in violation of coastal laws.

The controversy involves Avyan Realtors LLP, a company linked to Neha Reddy, daughter of former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy. Locals and activists, including Jana Sena leader Murthy Yadav, accused officials of ignoring the illegal work. Earlier, the court had ordered police to file criminal cases against those responsible and recover demolition costs from the company.

During the hearing, government lawyers sought more time to submit reports and complete demolitions. The petitioners argued that officials who remained silent must face consequences. The court allowed Neha Reddy’s legal team to file a counter and adjourned the case to June 18.

Next Lulu Mall Finally Coming to Vizag! Previous Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh to team up
else

TRENDING

image
Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha 1st Look: Breezy
image
Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh to team up
image
Raw and Rustic look of Ram Charan as Peddi

Latest

image
Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha 1st Look: Breezy
image
L2: Empuraan Movie Review
image
Lulu Mall Finally Coming to Vizag!
image
How Can Officials Turn a Blind Eye to Illegal Constructions?
image
Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh to team up

Most Read

image
Lulu Mall Finally Coming to Vizag!
image
How Can Officials Turn a Blind Eye to Illegal Constructions?
image
Chandrababu Naidu’s Determined Push for Polavaram Project

Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit