How Can Officials Turn a Blind Eye to Illegal Constructions?

The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed strong disapproval after discovering illegal constructions dangerously close to the shoreline at Bheemili Beach. Photos revealed concrete foundations buried underground, prompting the court to question how officials allowed such violations. “Were the authorities sleeping?” the bench demanded, ordering the names of responsible officers to be disclosed.

Shocked by the scale of the damage, the court directed the Union Environment Ministry to immediately send experts to assess ecological losses. “Delaying this will make it harder to calculate the harm,” the judges warned. Authorities were also instructed to continue demolishing illegal structures and submit survey reports on beachside restaurants built in violation of coastal laws.

The controversy involves Avyan Realtors LLP, a company linked to Neha Reddy, daughter of former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy. Locals and activists, including Jana Sena leader Murthy Yadav, accused officials of ignoring the illegal work. Earlier, the court had ordered police to file criminal cases against those responsible and recover demolition costs from the company.

During the hearing, government lawyers sought more time to submit reports and complete demolitions. The petitioners argued that officials who remained silent must face consequences. The court allowed Neha Reddy’s legal team to file a counter and adjourned the case to June 18.