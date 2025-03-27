x
Home > Politics

Lulu Mall Finally Coming to Vizag!

Published on March 27, 2025 by nymisha

Lulu Mall Finally Coming to Vizag!

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially directed officials to allocate land for Lulu Group’s upcoming shopping mall and hypermarket in Visakhapatnam. A prime 13.43-acre plot near Harbour Park on Beach Road will be handed over to APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) to facilitate the project.

Lulu Group, a UAE-based retail giant, first proposed an international convention center at the same location back in 2017. However, the previous YSRCP government canceled the land allotment in 2023. Now, with the new TDP-led alliance in power, the project has been revived. Industries Secretary Yuvaraj has instructed APIIC to process the land allocation swiftly.

The mall is expected to boost local employment and attract more investment into the city. During the YSRCP rule, several industries stalled or left the state, leaving many jobless. Now, with the new government actively reaching out to investors, hopes are high. Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali recently met CM Chandrababu Naidu to discuss not just the Vizag mall but also potential food processing units and multiplexes in Vijayawada, Tirupati, and other cities.

If all goes as planned, Vizag could soon join the list of Indian cities with a world-class Lulu Mall, offering shopping, entertainment, and job opportunities. After years of uncertainty, this move signals a fresh start for Andhra’s industrial growth.

