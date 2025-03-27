L2 Empuraan Movie Review
Empuraan delivers! With Mohanlal’s magnetic presence and Prithviraj’s stylish direction, the film stands tall enough as a pan-Indian cinematic experience.
It’s a slow-paced but worth watch for its styling and world-class cinematography
The jungle fight in the second half is absolutely insane. The cinematography, locations and BGM are outstanding throughout 🔥🔥🔥
Flipside:
The slow pacing—a trademark of many Malayalam films—and the lengthy runtime are very noticeable drawbacks. As it progresses, the film leans into familiar revenge drama territory.
First Half:
* Begins with a gripping flashback.
* Mohanlal enters after an hour, but his screen presence is electrifying.
* Focuses heavily on character-building and world setup—engaging, though a bit lengthy.
* Screenplay, like Lucifer, is slow-paced but holds interest.
* Action sequences and cinematography are top-notch.
Highlights:
* The forest action block in the second half brought the house down—stunning stunts with a killer background score.
* Political themes and revenge arcs dominate the latter half.
* Standout scenes: interval block, forest fight, and Manju Warrier’s political moments.
Verdict: Despite a slightly stretched first half, the film picks up momentum in the second. With high production values, powerful action, and strong performances, Empuraan is a film worth the wait.