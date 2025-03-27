L2 Empuraan Movie Review

Empuraan delivers! With Mohanlal’s magnetic presence and Prithviraj’s stylish direction, the film stands tall enough as a pan-Indian cinematic experience.

It’s a slow-paced but worth watch for its styling and world-class cinematography

The jungle fight in the second half is absolutely insane. The cinematography, locations and BGM are outstanding throughout 🔥🔥🔥

Flipside:

The slow pacing—a trademark of many Malayalam films—and the lengthy runtime are very noticeable drawbacks. As it progresses, the film leans into familiar revenge drama territory.



First Half:

* Begins with a gripping flashback.

* Mohanlal enters after an hour, but his screen presence is electrifying.

* Focuses heavily on character-building and world setup—engaging, though a bit lengthy.

* Screenplay, like Lucifer, is slow-paced but holds interest.

* Action sequences and cinematography are top-notch.

Highlights:

* The forest action block in the second half brought the house down—stunning stunts with a killer background score.

* Political themes and revenge arcs dominate the latter half.

* Standout scenes: interval block, forest fight, and Manju Warrier’s political moments.

Verdict: Despite a slightly stretched first half, the film picks up momentum in the second. With high production values, powerful action, and strong performances, Empuraan is a film worth the wait.