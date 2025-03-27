x
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Home > Movie Reviews

L2: Empuraan Movie Review

Published on March 27, 2025 by nymisha

L2: Empuraan Movie Review

L2: Empuraan Movie Review

L2 Empuraan Movie Review

Empuraan delivers! With Mohanlal’s magnetic presence and Prithviraj’s stylish direction, the film stands tall enough as a pan-Indian cinematic experience.

It’s a slow-paced but worth watch for its styling and world-class cinematography

The jungle fight in the second half is absolutely insane. The cinematography, locations and BGM are outstanding throughout 🔥🔥🔥

Flipside:

The slow pacing—a trademark of many Malayalam films—and the lengthy runtime are very noticeable drawbacks. As it progresses, the film leans into familiar revenge drama territory.

First Half:

* Begins with a gripping flashback.
* Mohanlal enters after an hour, but his screen presence is electrifying.
* Focuses heavily on character-building and world setup—engaging, though a bit lengthy.
* Screenplay, like Lucifer, is slow-paced but holds interest.
* Action sequences and cinematography are top-notch.

Highlights:

* The forest action block in the second half brought the house down—stunning stunts with a killer background score.
* Political themes and revenge arcs dominate the latter half.
* Standout scenes: interval block, forest fight, and Manju Warrier’s political moments.

Verdict: Despite a slightly stretched first half, the film picks up momentum in the second. With high production values, powerful action, and strong performances, Empuraan is a film worth the wait.

