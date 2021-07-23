How YSR’s friend became Revanth Reddy’s benefactor?

This old warhorse is back in action. Once upon a time, he was a shadow chief minister and had his imprint on everything that the government did. He and his friend were like two bodies and one soul. After the friend’s death, he became a king-maker in Telugu politics and played a key role as the messenger-cum-taskmaster of the AICC. But after bifurcation of the state, he completely became inactive. Nothing was heard about it.

But it was this old warhorse who sprang into activity and helped Revanth Reddy gain acceptance among the seniors in Telangana. Yes. We are talking about KVP Ramachandra Rao. KVP was inactive after the state was divided. The Congress was defunct in AP and did not need him in Telangana. Except for holding a couple of memorial meetings for YSR, he was practically doing nothing.

But, when Revanth Reddy took over and there was fierce opposition from the senior Congress leaders, the AICC called for this old trouble-shooter. It was only after he talked to seniors like VH, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sridhar Babu that they fell in line. Many seniors agreed to attend the swearing-in of Revanth Reddy. Almost all leaders except Jeevan Reddy and Komatireddy, have reconciled to Revanth’s appointment and fell in line.

KVP reportedly spoke to them on behalf of the AICC leadership and assuaged their feelings. They told them to stand by Revanth Reddy. No wonder, KVP was the prime attraction when Revanth took oath as the Congress president.