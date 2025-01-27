x
Home > Politics

Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection

Published on January 27, 2025 by nymisha

Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection

The illegal kidney transplant case in Hyderabad is back in the spotlight, with new developments pointing to a possible connection in Visakhapatnam. The case, which involves unauthorized kidney removals, has raised serious concerns. Police have identified three individuals from Hyderabad—Pavan, Purna, and Lakshman—as being linked to the racket.

The scandal first came to light in 2023 when a victim filed a complaint about an illegal kidney removal at a private hospital in Pendurthi. Over 10 suspects were arrested at the time. However, after the transfer of then-CP Trivikram Varma, the investigation lost momentum, and the case was allegedly sidelined. Now, with fresh leads, the police are revisiting the case to determine if the racket is still active from Visakhapatnam.

One of the main suspects in the case is Dr. Rajasekhar Perumalla, a Chennai-based doctor who was previously arrested in 2023 and has provided medical services at several corporate hospitals in Hyderabad, is accused of performing illegal kidney removal surgery on the victim. Recent investigations suggest that the same doctor may also be connected to the latest Hyderabad case. Police are now probing whether Pavan, a suspect from the 2023 case, is involved in the current racket as well.

The role of lab staff in facilitating the kidney racket is also under investigation. In the past, lab technicians in Visakhapatnam were found to have assisted the racket by conducting blood tests and sending samples to Hyderabad for cross-matching. Once the reports were received, surgeries were performed in the city. The health department had previously inspected several hospitals in Visakhapatnam and collected details of victims and recipients. Police are now revisiting this data to gather more evidence and uncover any new leads.

Authorities are determined to get to the bottom of this illegal kidney trade. With fresh leads and renewed focus, the police are hopeful of uncovering more evidence. The involvement of medical professionals and lab staff highlights the complexity of the racket, and investigators are leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice is served.

