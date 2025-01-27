After a long struggle Congress came back to power in Telangana. The people of the country’s youngest state gave an opportunity to the grand old party, hoping that the party might prove its worth and regain its lost glory. Making public expectations true, Congress has regained its reputation – but not in a positive way but in a negative sense.

The famous ‘Congress culture’ is back in Telangana. Groupism with in TPCC, internal bickering, open fights between leaders, violent acts by youth Congress cadre, lack of coordination between Ministers, misleading statements by public representatives and party office bearers, are all back in Telangana, thanks to Congress rule.

Congress leaders have been infamous for their unruly behavior and indiscipline. They sweetly call it as ‘internal democracy’. The same old Congress culture is playing out in the open in Telangana now.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a firebrand leader, is working hard to win people’s confidence, with various development and welfare initiatives. He has a tall task ahead of him, as he has to outperform his predecessor KCR, who set very high standards. Though CM is doing his best to implement poll promises and ensure good governance, lack of proper communication strategy, public outreach campaign and image management is hurting Revanth Sarkar and Telangana Congress badly.

But instead of addressing the gaps in the Govt and party, Congress top brass is, busy with their own individual priorities. This is in stark contrast with BRS Govt functioing style.

Though KCR was criticised for his autocratic style of functioning, when it came to public issues and governance, there were no differences or confusion. People were well informed and kept happy under KCR’s rule. There was complete discipline with in the party. If there were any differences between the leaders, they were sorted out internally.

But Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is clearly falling behind in this area. There is widespread confusion among people about various schemes. Party leaders and workers are fighting out in the open. If the same situation continues, then it will be a big trouble for the grand old party in the future. Hope Revanth Reddy and Congress top brass, take up corrective steps, before its too late.