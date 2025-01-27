x
Switch to: తెలుగు
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

‘Congress culture’ is back:

Published on January 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Saif Ali Khan attackers Fingerprints unmatching in Attack Case?
image
Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection
image
‘Congress culture’ is back:
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Open Letter to Janasena Cadre
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominates the Republic Day Weekend

‘Congress culture’ is back:

After a long struggle Congress came back to power in Telangana. The people of the country’s youngest state gave an opportunity to the grand old party, hoping that the party might prove its worth and regain its lost glory. Making public expectations true, Congress has regained its reputation – but not in a positive way but in a negative sense.

The famous ‘Congress culture’ is back in Telangana. Groupism with in TPCC, internal bickering, open fights between leaders, violent acts by youth Congress cadre, lack of coordination between Ministers, misleading statements by public representatives and party office bearers, are all back in Telangana, thanks to Congress rule.

Congress leaders have been infamous for their unruly behavior and indiscipline. They sweetly call it as ‘internal democracy’. The same old Congress culture is playing out in the open in Telangana now.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a firebrand leader, is working hard to win people’s confidence, with various development and welfare initiatives. He has a tall task ahead of him, as he has to outperform his predecessor KCR, who set very high standards. Though CM is doing his best to implement poll promises and ensure good governance, lack of proper communication strategy, public outreach campaign and image management is hurting Revanth Sarkar and Telangana Congress badly.

But instead of addressing the gaps in the Govt and party, Congress top brass is, busy with their own individual priorities. This is in stark contrast with BRS Govt functioing style.

Though KCR was criticised for his autocratic style of functioning, when it came to public issues and governance, there were no differences or confusion. People were well informed and kept happy under KCR’s rule. There was complete discipline with in the party. If there were any differences between the leaders, they were sorted out internally.

But Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is clearly falling behind in this area. There is widespread confusion among people about various schemes. Party leaders and workers are fighting out in the open. If the same situation continues, then it will be a big trouble for the grand old party in the future. Hope Revanth Reddy and Congress top brass, take up corrective steps, before its too late.

Next Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection Previous Pawan Kalyan’s Open Letter to Janasena Cadre
else

TRENDING

image
Saif Ali Khan attackers Fingerprints unmatching in Attack Case?
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominates the Republic Day Weekend
image
Bunny Vas’ Tweet thrills Akkineni Fans

Latest

image
Saif Ali Khan attackers Fingerprints unmatching in Attack Case?
image
Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection
image
‘Congress culture’ is back:
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Open Letter to Janasena Cadre
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominates the Republic Day Weekend

Most Read

image
Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection
image
‘Congress culture’ is back:
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Open Letter to Janasena Cadre

Related Articles

palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree