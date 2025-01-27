Pawan Kalyan’s Open Letter to Janasena Cadre

In a heartfelt open letter to the Janasena Party cadre, AP Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of unity and avoiding unnecessary conflicts. The letter, posted on the party’s official social media accounts, highlighted the historic victory of the NDA alliance (comprising Janasena, TDP, and BJP) in the 2024 general elections. Kalyan urged party members to refrain from reacting to internal coalition matters and instead focus on safeguarding the alliance’s shared vision.

Pawan Kalyan described the NDA’s win as a historic achievement, attributing it not just to the strength of the alliance but also to the public’s dissatisfaction with the previous YSRCP government. He pointed out that the YSRCP’s five-year rule was marked by corruption, anti-social activities, and a failure to maintain law and order. Additionally, the state’s development was stalled, leading to widespread frustration among the people.

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated that the public voted for a stable government and strong leadership, which the NDA alliance promised. He said the people’s trust was evident in the alliance’s securing 164 seats. He reiterated that this victory is a responsibility bestowed upon them by the people, and the government is committed to fulfilling its promises.

Since assuming power, the Andhra Pradesh government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has been working diligently towards comprehensive development across all sectors. AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted that the state has attracted investments worth more than ₹3 lakh crore over the past seven months.

He also mentioned the ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, including the construction of quality roads and basic facilities in remote villages. The government is systematically implementing its election promises, ensuring balanced growth in welfare and development. Pawan Kalyan emphasized that the alliance’s success is rooted in the trust of 5 crore people and its commitment to securing a bright future for the youth. He outlined the goal of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a $2.5 trillion economy by 2047, aligning with the vision of a prosperous India.

AP Deputy Chief Minister called for collective efforts from everyone to achieve this ambitious target. He stressed that his involvement in politics has never been for personal gain but to serve the people, wipe away their tears, and stand by them in times of need. His sole aim, he said, is to contribute to the development of his homeland. In his letter, Pawan Kalyan urged party members to understand the significance of the alliance’s success and work together to uphold its dignity. He reminded them that the journey ahead requires unity and dedication.

The Janasena leader also announced that the party’s foundation day on March 14 will be an occasion to discuss and strategize future goals in detail. He concluded by reiterating his commitment to the people and the state, urging everyone to move forward with a shared sense of purpose. This open letter serves as a reminder to the Janasena cadre to stay focused, avoid distractions created by YSRCP party Social Media, and work tirelessly towards the NDA alliance’s vision of a developed and prosperous Andhra Pradesh.