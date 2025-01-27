Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominates the Republic Day Weekend

The Republic Day holiday fell on Sunday and there are no major releases this weekend. Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti played the lead role in Gandhi Tatha Chettu and the film backed by Mythri Movie Makers released on Friday. Hathya is the other Telugu release over the weekend and both these films failed to draw the audience to the theatres. Sankranthi blockbuster film Sankranthiki Vastunnam witnessed huge growth all over and the film minted huge money on Saturday and Sunday. The family audience rushed to theatres in its second weekend and Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominated the show over the Republic Day weekend.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam witnessed housefull boards on Saturday and Sunday across all the major centres of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Other Sankranthi releases Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj failed to make an impact. The theatrical run of Game Changer almost came to an end while Daaku Maharaaj has been witnessing minimum footfalls in the Telugu states. Sankranthiki Vastunnam had one more strong weekend and it is expected to have a strong run for the next two weeks. Anil Ravipudi directed Sankranthiki Vastunnam and Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the lead actors in this family entertainer.