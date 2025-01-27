x
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominates the Republic Day Weekend

Published on January 27, 2025 by nymisha

The Republic Day holiday fell on Sunday and there are no major releases this weekend. Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti played the lead role in Gandhi Tatha Chettu and the film backed by Mythri Movie Makers released on Friday. Hathya is the other Telugu release over the weekend and both these films failed to draw the audience to the theatres. Sankranthi blockbuster film Sankranthiki Vastunnam witnessed huge growth all over and the film minted huge money on Saturday and Sunday. The family audience rushed to theatres in its second weekend and Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominated the show over the Republic Day weekend.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam witnessed housefull boards on Saturday and Sunday across all the major centres of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Other Sankranthi releases Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj failed to make an impact. The theatrical run of Game Changer almost came to an end while Daaku Maharaaj has been witnessing minimum footfalls in the Telugu states. Sankranthiki Vastunnam had one more strong weekend and it is expected to have a strong run for the next two weeks. Anil Ravipudi directed Sankranthiki Vastunnam and Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the lead actors in this family entertainer.

