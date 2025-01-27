x
Switch to: తెలుగు
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bunny Vas’ Tweet thrills Akkineni Fans

Published on January 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Saif Ali Khan attackers Fingerprints unmatching in Attack Case?
image
Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection
image
‘Congress culture’ is back:
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Open Letter to Janasena Cadre
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominates the Republic Day Weekend

Bunny Vas’ Tweet thrills Akkineni Fans

Naga Chaitanya needs a rock solid hit and he has high hopes on Thandel. He has dedicated more than a year to the film and it is finally releasing on February 7th. All the songs ended up as chartbusters and all eyes are focused on the trailer of the film. Thandel is a realistic attempt and Chaitanya essays the role of a fisherman and the film happens in the coastal region of Uttarandhra region. The film’s producer Bunny Vas took his Twitter page and his tweet is now thrilling Akkineni fans.

“Passed with distinction. Certified by the dean of Allu University #AlluAravind Garu” posted Bunny Vas. Allu Aravind and his team are extremely confident on the film and he expressed his confidence after watching the final copy. Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and it is the most expensive film made in Chaitanya’s career. It is based on a real life incident. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score. GA2 Pictures are the producers.

Next Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominates the Republic Day Weekend Previous Hit 3 new Poster: Nani Shows His Patriotism
else

TRENDING

image
Saif Ali Khan attackers Fingerprints unmatching in Attack Case?
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominates the Republic Day Weekend
image
Bunny Vas’ Tweet thrills Akkineni Fans

Latest

image
Saif Ali Khan attackers Fingerprints unmatching in Attack Case?
image
Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection
image
‘Congress culture’ is back:
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Open Letter to Janasena Cadre
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam dominates the Republic Day Weekend

Most Read

image
Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case and Visakhapatnam Connection
image
‘Congress culture’ is back:
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Open Letter to Janasena Cadre

Related Articles

palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree