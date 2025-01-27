Bunny Vas’ Tweet thrills Akkineni Fans

Naga Chaitanya needs a rock solid hit and he has high hopes on Thandel. He has dedicated more than a year to the film and it is finally releasing on February 7th. All the songs ended up as chartbusters and all eyes are focused on the trailer of the film. Thandel is a realistic attempt and Chaitanya essays the role of a fisherman and the film happens in the coastal region of Uttarandhra region. The film’s producer Bunny Vas took his Twitter page and his tweet is now thrilling Akkineni fans.

“Passed with distinction. Certified by the dean of Allu University #AlluAravind Garu” posted Bunny Vas. Allu Aravind and his team are extremely confident on the film and he expressed his confidence after watching the final copy. Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and it is the most expensive film made in Chaitanya’s career. It is based on a real life incident. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score. GA2 Pictures are the producers.