Hit 3 new Poster: Nani Shows His Patriotism

Natural Star Nani is presently starring in a crime thriller HIT: The 3rd Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film promises intense action as Nani portrays Arjun Sarkar, a fearless and determined HIT officer, while Srinidhi Shetty will be seen as his love interest.

In a striking move to honor Republic Day, the team unveiled a new poster that showcases Nani saluting the Indian flag with a gun in hand, flanked by military personnel. His gaze conveys a sense of authority and power, making the poster a perfect fusion of patriotism and raw action.

The film produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, along with Nani’s Unanimous Productions, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1st.