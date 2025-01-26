x
Hit 3 new Poster: Nani Shows His Patriotism

Published on January 26, 2025 by nymisha

image
Hit 3 new Poster: Nani Shows His Patriotism
Hit 3 new Poster: Nani Shows His Patriotism

Natural Star Nani is presently starring in a crime thriller HIT: The 3rd Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film promises intense action as Nani portrays Arjun Sarkar, a fearless and determined HIT officer, while Srinidhi Shetty will be seen as his love interest.

In a striking move to honor Republic Day, the team unveiled a new poster that showcases Nani saluting the Indian flag with a gun in hand, flanked by military personnel. His gaze conveys a sense of authority and power, making the poster a perfect fusion of patriotism and raw action.

The film produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, along with Nani’s Unanimous Productions, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1st.

Tollywood to Felicitate Balakrishna
