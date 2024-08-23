Hyderabad’s HYDRA and Warangal’s WADRA: A Tale of Two Cities

HYDRA (Hyderabad Demolition and Reclamation Authority) has become the talk of the town in Hyderabad. This new initiative by the Revanth Reddy government is making waves as it demolishes illegal buildings within the Full Tank Level (FTL) range, including those owned by influential individuals who have encroached upon water bodies.

Meanwhile, there are growing demands for a similar authority in Warangal, dubbed WADRA (Warangal Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection). Citizens are calling for action against illegal constructions that have occupied the historic chain-link ponds built by the Kakatiya dynasty.

In Warangal, several water bodies, including Kazipet Bandham Pond, Bhadrakali Lake, and Mulugu Road Kota ponds, have been encroached upon. Although authorities have issued notices to 300 people and demolished 120 buildings, allegations persist that political pressure has halted action against the remaining structures. Consequently, Warangal faces flooding during heavy rains.

As HYDRA operates in Hyderabad without apparent political interference, Warangal residents are demanding a similar body to address their city’s illegal constructions. They hope that a WADRA-like authority could work as effectively as HYDRA to reclaim encroached water bodies and prevent urban flooding.

The success of HYDRA in Hyderabad has sparked a broader conversation about urban planning, conservation of water bodies, and the need for strict enforcement against illegal constructions across Telangana’s cities.

-Sanyogita