Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam movie review

Rao Ramesh is one of the finest actors that Telugu cinema has witnessed. Right from his comic timing to doing emotional roles, he is a master in delivering the best. For the first time, Rao Ramesh is playing a full-length lead role in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. Sukumar’s wife Thabitha is presenting the film and Allu Arjun, Sukumar promoted the film. Lakshman is the director of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam that released today. Here is the film’s review:

Story:

Subramanyam (Rao Ramesh) stays in Maruthi Nagar and he dreams of becoming a government employee right from his childhood days. With one step away from becoming a government teacher, the problem lands in court and gets pending for years. Without attempting any other job, Subramanyam gets married to Kalavathi (Indraja) and she works as a Clerk. Their son Arjun (Ankit Koyya) is jobless and he has his own dreams. Subramanyam has enough debts and he manages to pay interests without the knowledge of his family. In a surprise, his account gets credited with Rs 10 lakhs and he pays all his debts. He also buys expensive products for his home and then comes the twist about the amount. The rest of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is all about the story of Rs 10 lakhs that is credited to Subramanyam.

Analysis:

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is the story of a middle class family and their emotions. It is the story of a middle class man who gets Rs 10 lakhs in his account. The film starts with the voiceover of Sukumar and he introduces the characters. The voiceover builds a positive vibe on the film. The entire film revolves around the role of Subramanyam and Rao Ramesh gives his 100 percent for the role with his performance. The love story between Arjun and Kanchana is the major speedbreaker for the film. It was majorly written to target the youth but it doesn’t workout. Rao Ramesh carried the film on his shoulders.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is all about the story of Subramanyam but the director fails to design his role with perfection. The character lacks clarity and Subramanyam behaves as per the situation. The film also misses the major emotion that is needed in a middle class family. After a strong fight between Subramanyam and his wife, his character is back to comedy which may not be acceptable by the audience. Some of the episodes like OLX cheating, Dollar dramas did not work on screen. A financier comes to offer Rs 10 lakhs as investment for Subramanyam on the condition that Subramanyam’s wife should quit her job. Such illogical scenes will not impress the audience. Some of the scenes are over the board and they irritate the audience.

The comedy did not work in the second half of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. Most of the scenes are dragged so much. Some of them missed the logic. The climax twist and the end part are impressive in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. But the entire second half fails to make an impact.

Performances:

Rao Ramesh played the title role with perfection and he gave 100 percent for the film. He is the only saviour for the film and he was the one who carried the film on his shoulders. He excelled in the emotional part. The director should have been more careful with the script so that Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam would have been thoroughly impressive. Indraja did her role well and she was apt for the character assigned. She was energetic and surprised with her dance performance. Ankit also did his part well and he was the perfect choice. Harshavardhan and Ramya were ok.

Director Lakshman Karya should have taken more care on the script. Some of the episodes are good while most of them in the second half were not impressive. When the plot is simple, the characters have to be written with perfection and the film should have a strong emotion. This is the major drawback of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. The production values are ok and the film misses the quality at times. There is no scope for songs and the editing work should have been better.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is not a completely impressive emotional drama and Rao Ramesh stands as the only saviour.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5