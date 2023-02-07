I will introduce fear to Jagan, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said that he would introduce fear to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking as part of his 12th day Yuvagalam padayatra, Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was already in grip of fear. He said that the chief minister was not coming out of his Tadepalli place only out of fear. Even if he came out, he was moving in the shades of curtains and closed streets, the TDP general secretary said.

The TDP leader said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed on all fronts and people have started questioning him. He said that the chief minister had not released the job calendar in the last two years though he said that he would release the job calendar every January.

Besides not being able to release the job calendar, the chief minister was also not able to pay the salaries for the employees, Lokesh said. The government employees were waiting for weeks together for their salaries every month. In some departments, salaries were paid once in three months, Lokesh said.

The TDP leader further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to impose total prohibition and increase the pension to Rs 3000 a month. He accused the chief minister of making huge money out of liquor sales. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed the women of the state by going back on the promise of total prohibition.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had also betrayed the aged people by not increasing the pension to Rs 3000 a month as promised during the election campaign.

Thousands of the contractors across the state were also betrayed as their bills were not cleared by Jagan Mohan Reddy for the past three years.

Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy had ruined the state in the last three years, Lokesh alleged that the chief minister had looted the state exchequer and betrayed youth, women and aged people, besides making the government employees suffer for want of their salaries.

Lokesh said that he would introduce fear to the betrayer Jagan Mohan Reddy with the support of the youth, women, pensioners and the government employees in the state.