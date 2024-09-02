x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

I&B Ministry summons Netflix content head

Published on September 2, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet

I&B Ministry summons Netflix content head

The government has summoned the content head of the streaming platform Netflix regarding the series ‘IC-814 — The Kandahar Hijack’. This series has sparked controversy over its portrayal of the hijackers. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has called for an explanation from Netflix India about the allegedly contentious aspects of the show. The depiction of the hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has caused an uproar, with some viewers objecting to the ‘humane’ representation of the perpetrators. The BJP IT Cell chief has stated that the hijackers of IC-814 were notorious terrorists who used aliases to conceal their Muslim identities. The series, which dramatizes the infamous 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 by the Pakistan-based terror group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, has faced backlash on social media for allegedly changing the names of two hijackers to Hindu names. The show chronicles the harrowing experience of the hundreds of passengers and the challenges faced by the government as the flight was diverted to multiple locations before ending up in Taliban-controlled Kandahar, Afghanistan. The hijackers in the series are depicted with the codenames Chief, Doctor, Burger, Bhola, and Shankar.

The film ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ has faced criticism for its portrayal of the characters’ names, which some believe misrepresents the facts and could potentially cause religious tensions. The controversy has sparked a heated online debate, with the director, Anubhav Sinha, being accused of distorting the facts. The series is based on the book ‘Flight into Fear: The Captain’s Story’, written by journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury and Devi Sharan, the captain of the hijacked flight. The series features a talented cast, including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and others, but has come under intense scrutiny from viewers and political leaders alike for its depiction of one of India’s most alarming aviation crises.

Next ‘Disappointed with the Country’ says Kangana Ranaut Previous Allu Arjun wishes Pawan Kalyan
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Latest

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look