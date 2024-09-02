‘Disappointed with the Country’ says Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed again. She expressed her disappointment with the delay in the film’s release, calling it unfair. Kangana stated that the film is factual, yet some claim it targets a particular community. As a newly elected Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, she noted that the historical period depicted in ‘Emergency’ has already been featured in other films like ‘Indu Sarkar’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’. Kangana questioned why the censor board initially approved the film, only to later revoke the certification after watching it. During an interaction with a podcast, Kangana Ranaut responded about the postponement of Emergency and she said that she is disappointed with the country. “An Emergency has been imposed on my project and the situation is terrible. I am disappointed with the country about how things are going on” told Kangana Ranaut.

The popular actor stated that the committee acknowledged various complaints filed against her and the film before revoking the certificate. Kangana expressed that while she is fearless, others are easily frightened. She said that they will continue to tell those ridiculous stories, as people become scared easily and keep intimidating them. The actor, who also directed the film, revealed that she is trying to find a way to release the “uncut version” of the film, as the CBFC has stalled the certificate but she is determined to fight in court and release the uncut version. The film ‘Emergency’ has faced criticism from various Sikh groups for allegedly portraying the community negatively. The film’s release was prohibited. Some Sikh leaders also doubted the lack of a Sikh representative on the censorship committee. The movie includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik. Its initial release date was set for September 6.