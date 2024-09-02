x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

‘Disappointed with the Country’ says Kangana Ranaut

Published on September 2, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet

‘Disappointed with the Country’ says Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed again. She expressed her disappointment with the delay in the film’s release, calling it unfair. Kangana stated that the film is factual, yet some claim it targets a particular community. As a newly elected Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, she noted that the historical period depicted in ‘Emergency’ has already been featured in other films like ‘Indu Sarkar’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’. Kangana questioned why the censor board initially approved the film, only to later revoke the certification after watching it. During an interaction with a podcast, Kangana Ranaut responded about the postponement of Emergency and she said that she is disappointed with the country. “An Emergency has been imposed on my project and the situation is terrible. I am disappointed with the country about how things are going on” told Kangana Ranaut.

The popular actor stated that the committee acknowledged various complaints filed against her and the film before revoking the certificate. Kangana expressed that while she is fearless, others are easily frightened. She said that they will continue to tell those ridiculous stories, as people become scared easily and keep intimidating them. The actor, who also directed the film, revealed that she is trying to find a way to release the “uncut version” of the film, as the CBFC has stalled the certificate but she is determined to fight in court and release the uncut version. The film ‘Emergency’ has faced criticism from various Sikh groups for allegedly portraying the community negatively. The film’s release was prohibited. Some Sikh leaders also doubted the lack of a Sikh representative on the censorship committee. The movie includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik. Its initial release date was set for September 6.

Next USA BO: Nani’s SS turns blockbuster in 4 days Previous I&B Ministry summons Netflix content head
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Latest

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look