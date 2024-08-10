x
Indian 2: Brutal Trolls are Back

Published on August 10, 2024 by

Indian 2 is one of the biggest disasters of 2024 in Indian cinema. Top director Shankar was badly criticized for his work and the film struggled to complete a week’s run in theatres. Indian 2 is now streaming on Netflix and it is badly trolled all over. Right from the Tamil movie lovers to the Telugu audience, everyone is criticizing Shankar calling it the worst ever film made in the career of Shankar. Indian is a classic in the history of Indian cinema and now the sequel has emerged as the most trolled Indian film ever.

Also Read : Shankar changes his plans for Indian 3

Several video clips from the film are posted on Twitter criticizing the directorial abilities of Shankar. Some of the netizens posted that it is quite difficult to complete the film. Right from Kamal Haasan’s look to the VFX work and the action stunts, Shankar failed in all the available ways for Indian 2. The film also missed the major logics, commented netizens who watched the film on Netflix. The result of Indian 2 will impact the business of Indian 3 as the film’s shoot got completed. Shankar has to bounce back with Ram Charan’s Game Changer which happens to be his next release after Indian 2.

