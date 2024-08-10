Buzz: Powerful title considered for Ravi Teja’s Next?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja reached the milestone of his 75th film and it is directed by a debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Bhanu happens to be one of the writers of the super hit film Samajavaragamana that released last year. The shoot of the film is happening without breaks in Hyderabad. As per the ongoing buzz, the makers are considering Kohinoor as the title of the film. For now, it happens to be the working title of the film. Ravi Teja and Sree Leela are teaming up for the second time after a blockbuster like Dhamaka.

Ravi Teja sports a new look in this full-length light hearted entertainer. Bheems is scoring the music and Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Kohinoor is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release across the globe. Ravi Teja has completed filming for his upcoming release Mr Bachchan and the film is slated for August 15th release. Harish Shankar is the director and Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine. People Media Factory bankrolled Mr Bachchan and the film is the remake of Bollywood super hit film Raid.