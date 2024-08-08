Why is Ravi Teja avoiding Mr Bachchan Promotions?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja delivered back-to-back flops after Dhamaka and the actor has high hopes on Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar. The trailer and the songs generated the needed buzz for the film. But Ravi Teja went missing for both the promotional events of Mr Bachchan. Harish Shankar was questioned about the same during the trailer launch event and the director revealed that Ravi Teja is shooting for his 75th film. The event took place at 7 PM and Ravi Teja can attend the event if he is really interested. The real truth is that Ravi Teja is not ready to face the media as per the ongoing controversy about the clash of Mr Bachchan with Double iSmart. Charmmee has unfollowed Harish Shankar on social media and this sparked a debate across the Tollywood media circles.

Ravi Teja is in plans to avoid unnecessary controversies as he worked with Puri Jagannadh in the past. He also doesn’t want to respond about the issue. The media will shoot questions about this and Ravi Teja is not ready to attend the Q and A session. He informed the team about the same and skipped both the promotional events. However, Ravi Teja recorded some of the interviews for the film which will be aired on YouTube soon. He also will attend the pre-release event of Mr Bachchan that will take place on Sunday. Mr Bachchan will hit the screens on August 15th and it will clash with Double iSmart featuring Ram and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles.