Double iSmart inspired from a Real Incident?

Energetic Star Ram lost 18 kgs weight to fit in the role of iSmart Shankar. This is his second collaboration with Puri Jagannadh and Double iSmart is slated for August 15th release. The trailer hints that the film has a strong plot apart from all the ingredients needed for the masses. Puri Jagannadh unfolded the entire story in the trailer of Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh is said to have been inspired from a real incident that took place in Delhi. A businessman based in Delhi had plans to transfer his ideology to another person but the plan went unsuccessful.

Puri has taken this as the plot and penned the story of Double iSmart. The episodes between Ram and Sanjay Dutt are the expected highlights of Double iSmart. In some of the episodes, Ram will be seen imitating Sanjay Dutt including his body language and diction. Double iSmart also has several twists in the second half. The climax portions are expected to be massive, hinted the trailer. Puri Jagannadh also penned a strong emotional drama and the glamour of Kavya Thapar will offer a treat for masses. Puri Connects produced Double iSmart and Manisharma scored the music.