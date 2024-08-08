Mrunal Thakur responds about her past Viral Statement

Mrunal Thakur made her impact in Telugu cinema with films like Sit Ramam and Hi Nanna. Some of her statements from the past interviews have been going viral across the internet for a few days. The actress in her past interview said that she had a major crush on Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli. The video clip is now going viral after Mrunal Thakur mentioned ‘madly in love’ for a post on a Bollywood tabloid. The post went trending on social media circles and her past comments and statements are now going viral.

Mrunal Thakur was quick to respond saying ‘Stop it ok’. For this statement too, netizens responded by expressing their views. The actress made the original statement during the promotions of her Hindi film Jersey featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. On the occasion of her birthday, Mrunal Thakur’s past comments about her body went viral. The actress did not respond for them. Mrunal Thakur is currently shooting for Son of Sardaar 2 and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The actress is done with the shoot of Pooja Meri Jaan and Mrunal is yet to announce her next Telugu film.