India’s Future Lies in Both Heritage and High Technology, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu delivered a wide-ranging and thought-provoking address at the Bharatiya Vijnana Sammelan held at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati. The event was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, reflecting the growing focus on blending Indian knowledge systems with modern science.

Speaking at the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu stressed that India must adapt the scientific wisdom of its ancestors to meet present-day needs. He said true progress lies in respecting cultural roots while embracing advanced technology. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that India has witnessed transformative change since the economic reforms of 1991 and is now on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2038. He expressed confidence that India would emerge as a global power by 2047.

The Chief Minister urged parents and educators to introduce children to Indian epics and cultural heroes instead of limiting their imagination to Hollywood superheroes. He said characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata offer deeper values and moral clarity. According to him, Hanuman represents strength beyond imagination and Arjuna stands taller than any fictional warrior. He added that stories of Rama and Krishna help children understand the difference between right and wrong.

Chandrababu Naidu also spoke about Andhra Pradesh’s technology roadmap. He announced plans to develop Amaravati as a global Quantum Valley and promised strong support for deep-tech research. He said the state aims to manufacture quantum computing systems within the next two years and attract world-class talent.

Recalling the legacy of N. T. Rama Rao, he said Indian values once reached the masses through cinema and ethical leadership. He concluded by calling on the youth to innovate boldly while staying connected to India’s civilisational spirit.