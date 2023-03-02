Industries fell victim to bribery, political vendetta

The TDP on Thursday felt that the industrial summit being organised in Visakhapatnam now is not in the interest of the State but only for political gains.

In a fact-sheet released here, the TDP stated that for the past four years several industrialists have been harassed and now holding the industrial summit is only to mislead the public. Noted industrialists like Satyam Ramalinga Raju, Nimmagedda Prasad, Koneru Prasad, Managing Director of Arabindo, Nityananda Reddy, Atodhyarami Reddy of Ramky, Srinivasan of the India Cements, Sarathchandra Reddy, Magunta Raghava Reddy and several other noted businessmen fell victim to the corrupt practices of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy. With the destructive policies and the hatred adopted by the Jagan Reddy Government, not even a single industrialist has shown interest to set up a unit in the State for the past four years.

Pointing out that foundation stone has been laid for the Kadapa steel plant twice, the party mentioned in the fact-sheet that the works of the plant did not move any further. Soon after coming to power, the Mylavaram Solar Plants were attacked and the Kia management was subjected to blackmail while a conspiracy was hatched to shut down the Amara Raja batteries.

Scared of the massive corruption, the Jockey unit migrated to the neighbouring State from Rapthadu in Anantapur district while the Reliance Electronic Industry has shifted from Tirupati to another State. The Franklin Templeton, Data Centre, Lulu and the Titan Electrical Vehicles unit, all left Visakhapatnam, the TDP said.

The Mega Seeds unit at Kurnool was totally debilitated while the Singapore-based Ankura Industries, the XLR Academics and several other industries left Amaravathi. Similarly, Apollo Tyres, paper pulp unit from Ramayapatnam, Best Battery unit and many such companies deserted the State.

Power holidays have been declared for companies during the YSRCP rule while power charges too have been increased heavily. Industrial subsidy amounting to Rs 850 cr has not been paid and the State Government has miserably failed to encourage industrialisation. During the TDP regime three industrial summits have been organised at Visakhapatnam and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed for an investment of Rs 16 lakh cr to create employment for 32 lakh youth.

The TDP asked the Chief Minister to desist from cheating the public in the name of Visakhapatnam summit keeping in view the coming elections and mend the ways to adopt vengeful attitude towards industrialists. Also, release the dues to the companies to win their confidence.