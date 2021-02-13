Inkosaari Inkosaari from Tuck Jagadish: A Soothing Romantic Number

Nani’s next release is titled Tuck Jagadish and the film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The first single Inkosaari Inkosaari from the movie is out and it is a soothing romantic melody. Nani and Ritu Varma look lovely on-screen and the voices of Shreya Ghoshal, Kaala Bhairava are magical for the romantic number that is composed by Thaman. Shot across the beautiful locales of Pollachi, Inkosaari Inkosaari is one more impressive number from Thaman.

Tuck Jagadish is in post-production phase and is aimed for April 23rd release. Shine Screens are the producers. Jagapathi Babu and Aishwarya Rajesh play other important roles in this emotional family entertainer.