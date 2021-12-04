Is this what PK will do for KCR?

Despite his tough exterior, KCR is a shaken man post Huzurabad election outcome. He has realised that the anti-incumbency is growing and the people are increasingly dissatisfied with his rule. Also, the people in his own party are showing signs of rebellion for the first time. Hence, he wants to have a clear idea of the public mood.

Hence, KCR is said to be planning to get surveys done in the state.

It is for this that KCR has reportedly requisitioned the services of the famed IPAC owned by Prashant Kishor. According to reports he wanted them to give him a true picture of the political situation in the state of Telangana. Based on the reports, KCR will take a call further using the IPAC services.

There are several issues on which KCR wants to understand the public perception. He wants to know about the Dalit Bandhu scheme, its efficacy in vote catching and its ability to turn the time in TRS’ favour. He also wants to know about the functioning of various welfare schemes. Similarly, he wants to know the public perception about the functioning of the government.

TRS insiders say that PK mighteven advise KCR on the right candidate for various constituencies. The Team PK had given similar advice to YS Jagan and Mamta Banerjee. In both cases, his assessment proved to be spot on. It helped both the parties to win their respective elections.