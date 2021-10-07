Is this why Kishan Reddy is silent in Telangana?

Till a few months ago, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was quite active and was passing several comments on the state BJP affairs. Some of his comments ran counter to the statements of Bandi Sanjay and his moves gave an impression that there was intense groupism in the Telangana BJP. But now, he Is not making comments and is seen focusing more on his ministerial responsibilities.

BJP insiders say that the BJP top bosses have told Kishan Reddy point blank to focus only on his ministerial responsibilities and leave state politics to the state president Bandi Sanjay. They also reportedly asked him not to interfere in the state affairs. Sources said that this diktat was issued on the basis of a complaint by state president Bandi Sanjay. That is why Kishan Reddy is not actively seen in the yatra of Bandi Sanjay.

BJP insiders also say that Kishan Reddy these days is only visiting the Ambarpet constituency. Sources say that he and his close associates are focusing only on the constituency. Besides, he is busy managing things in the Secunderabad MP constituency, which has sent him to the Lok Sabha.

The party also reportedly told him not to make statements thatcan be construed as pro-TRS. This was done to give a free run to Bandi Sanjay, whose yatra’s first phase has just ended. However, Kishan Reddy would be campaigning in Huzurabad soon in support of the party candidate Eatala Rajender.