Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?

Published on August 29, 2025 by Sanyogita

Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?

As a Telugu cinema lover, it feels uncomfortable to even raise this question. Yet, looking at recent trends, one cannot ignore the signs: Tollywood risks slipping into the same pitfalls that brought Bollywood down.

The Bollywood Parallel

Once upon a time, Bollywood was the most dominant film industry in India. Big production houses like Dharma Productions or Yash Raj Films could pull audiences to theatres simply with their brand name. But that era is over. Nepotism, repeated formulas, and most importantly, weak content eroded its charm. Even the biggest banners are struggling to produce box office hits. Today, many Bollywood producers are looking south for directors, stories, and stars.

Tollywood, unfortunately, seems to be following a similar trajectory.

The Rise of the Pan-India Obsession

Tollywood has always had the creative strength to tell great stories. Films like Sampoorna Ramayanam once performed exceptionally well in the north, even without being branded as “pan-India.” But the current trend is different. Every other project is being marketed as a pan-India spectacle, with massive budgets and overhyped promotions.

Yes, films like Baahubali, Pushpa, Saaho, and Devara created their own unique worlds that audiences across the country embraced. But can every Telugu film aspire to the same scale?

Projects like Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Game Changer raise a serious question: are these films truly adaptable for a pan-Indian audience, or are they just inflated dreams riding on big numbers?

The Budget Trap

High budgets are Tollywood’s double-edged sword. If a film clicks, the profits are enormous. If it fails, the damage is devastating. Look at Teja Sajja’s Hanuman, a film made with a modest budget but turned into a blockbuster because it balanced ambition with resources. If it had been forced into a bloated “pan-India” model, the results could have been catastrophic.

Compare that with Nithiin’s Thammudu, where the production budget itself raises eyebrows. How sustainable is it for producers to pour such massive sums into projects with uncertain returns?

Look at Dil Raju: Once a true box office king with an unshakable success streak, but now he seems caught in the chaos of over-budgeted gambles and confused choices.

Lessons From Other Industries

The Malayalam industry offers an interesting contrast. Films like Minnal Murali or the recent Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra were made with restrained budgets but created an impact far greater than their cost. The magic wasn’t in money spent, but in storytelling, execution, and freshness.

Tollywood must learn from this. Not every success needs a ₹200–300 crore budget. Sometimes, less is more.

The Road Ahead

Tollywood stands at a crossroads. On one side lies the opportunity to dominate Indian cinema with unique stories and powerful narratives. On the other lies the danger of becoming a Bollywood 2.0, an industry remembered only for past glories and inflated failures.

The path forward is clear:

· Prioritise content over hype.

· Control budgets and remuneration.

· Stop forcing every film into the pan-India mould.

As audiences, we want to celebrate Tollywood not just for its history but for its future. To ensure that, filmmakers must remember one simple truth: cinema wins with stories, not with budgets.

