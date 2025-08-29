Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?

King Nagarjuna is celebrating his birthday today and this birthday is very very special for the actor. He has completed 99 films as an actor and his 100th film is all set for launch. He completed 66 today and his swag is still unmatchable. He is the most charming actor of his generation. Nagarjuna also changed path and he has done films like Brahmastra, Kubera and Coolie. From character-driven roles to the lead antagonist, Nag started exploring new roles from the past few months. He is approached for several new roles.

Nag is also not keen to do films as a lead actor. He is focused on doing impressive work at this age. His achievements are loads over the years and he also contributed enough as a Producer and a Studio owner. He is a successful host, businessman and Nag has been successful in various fields. The actor is also one of the most disciplined actors of the country. The most frequent question asked is the reason behind his charm at this age. On this birthday, Nag is celebrating it with his family and he met his fans at his residence today. The big announcement about his 100th film will be made very soon. He will host Bigg Boss’ latest season and he is also lining up three new films next year. This birthday is super special for the Tollywood’s King.