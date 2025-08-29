Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika

Tamil actor Vishal also enjoys a large number of fans in the Telugu states. He hails from Andhra Pradesh but his family is settled in Tamil Nadu. Vishal announced that he is in a relationship with actress Sai Dhanshika. The duo got engaged today in the presence of their family members in Chennai. The duo will soon get married and they will announce their wedding date later this year.

Both Vishal and Sai Dhanshika are busy with several films in Tamil. Vishal is shooting for Magudam directed by Ravi Arasu. This is his 35th film and Vishal is also busy with the sequel of Detective. Sai Dhanshika is done with the shoots of Yogi Da and Adhirshtasaali. Both these films will release soon. Wishing the star couple all the best.