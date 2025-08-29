x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail for YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Brother

Published on August 29, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail for YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Brother
image
Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
image
Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?
image
Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?
image
What Happened to Nikhil’s Upcoming Movies?

High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail for YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Brother

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of YSRCP leader and former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy in a sensational double murder case in Palnadu district.

Both have been named as accused (A6 and A7) in the killings of TDP leaders Javishetty Venkateshwarlu and Javishetty Koteshwar Rao in Gundlapadu village. Police allege that the Pinnelli brothers conspired to eliminate the victims, holding a meeting at a restaurant and coordinating with the killers over phone calls. They allegedly assured political support to one of the accused if he contested for the sarpanch post.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the police, argued that the brothers have a criminal background, including election-related violence. He cautioned that their financial and political influence could be used to intimidate witnesses if bail was granted.

Senior lawyer Posani Venkateshwarlu, appearing for the complainant, also pointed out earlier incidents, including the alleged breaking of an EVM by Ramakrishna Reddy during polling. The defense, however, claimed the case was politically motivated. After hearing both sides, the High Court dismissed the pleas, stressing the need for custodial interrogation to uncover the full conspiracy.

Previous Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
else

TRENDING

image
Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
image
Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?
image
Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?

Latest

image
High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail for YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Brother
image
Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
image
Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?
image
Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?
image
What Happened to Nikhil’s Upcoming Movies?

Most Read

image
High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail for YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Brother
image
I Made It a National Issue: Pawan Kalyan on Sugali Preethi Case
image
Bullet Trains and Data Cities: Andhra Pradesh on the Fast Track to Growth

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit