High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail for YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Brother

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of YSRCP leader and former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy in a sensational double murder case in Palnadu district.

Both have been named as accused (A6 and A7) in the killings of TDP leaders Javishetty Venkateshwarlu and Javishetty Koteshwar Rao in Gundlapadu village. Police allege that the Pinnelli brothers conspired to eliminate the victims, holding a meeting at a restaurant and coordinating with the killers over phone calls. They allegedly assured political support to one of the accused if he contested for the sarpanch post.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the police, argued that the brothers have a criminal background, including election-related violence. He cautioned that their financial and political influence could be used to intimidate witnesses if bail was granted.

Senior lawyer Posani Venkateshwarlu, appearing for the complainant, also pointed out earlier incidents, including the alleged breaking of an EVM by Ramakrishna Reddy during polling. The defense, however, claimed the case was politically motivated. After hearing both sides, the High Court dismissed the pleas, stressing the need for custodial interrogation to uncover the full conspiracy.