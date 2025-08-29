x
Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda in Struggling Mode

Published on August 29, 2025 by sankar

Nara Rohit has taken a long break in Telugu cinema. He played one of the lead roles in Bhairavam but the film bombed at the box-office. His recent release is Sundarakanda and the film was the long delayed project of this talented actor and his latest solo release. Sundarakanda released on Wednesday during the Vinayaka Chavithi holiday and the response was positive. The word of mouth is decent and everyone predicted that the film will pick up well. Sundarakanda opened on a poor note with the morning shows but there is no improvement in the footfalls on the holiday.

The film struggled to survive on its second day all over. The Friday numbers too are not impressive. Sundarakanda is expected to get better on Saturday and Sunday but this will not add big numbers for the box-office revenue. Nara Rohit’s performance along with debutant Venkatesh’s writing are well appreciated by the audience. Sundarakanda is a soothing entertainer. Sridevi and Vriti Vaghani are the heroines.

