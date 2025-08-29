x
Home > Movie News

Anushka's Ghaati: Big Promotional Plan Needed

Published on August 29, 2025 by sankar

Mowgli 2025 Glimpse: Fiercest Battle Waged For Love
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund
Murder Plot Against MLA Sridhar Reddy Surfaces in Viral Video – Was Aruna the Key Link?
Anushka’s Ghaati: Big Promotional Plan Needed
Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda in Struggling Mode

Anushka's Ghaati: Big Promotional Plan Needed

Anushka’s upcoming movie Ghaati is heading for September 5th release. Krish is the director of this interesting attempt. The trailer response was quite impressive and the expectations are good on the film. Krish along with the film’s producer Rajeev Reddy are promoting the film. Anushka should have stepped out to promote the film as the promotions are playing a key role in the openings and the performance. The actress was skeptical in promoting her films for a long time after she started struggling with weight loss issues.

Anushka is quite shy to face the camera and she is not even attending the pre-release events of her films. Her last film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty opened on a grand note without the actress promoting the film. The movie also made good money in its theatrical run. Krish and his team are quite confident that Ghaati will end up as an impressive film. Anushka’s promotions would have been a huge boost for the openings of Ghaati. The film also has Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jisshu Sengupta and Ravindra Vijay in other important roles.

Next Murder Plot Against MLA Sridhar Reddy Surfaces in Viral Video – Was Aruna the Key Link? Previous Nara Rohit's Sundarakanda in Struggling Mode
Mowgli 2025 Glimpse: Fiercest Battle Waged For Love
Anushka’s Ghaati: Big Promotional Plan Needed
Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda in Struggling Mode

Mowgli 2025 Glimpse: Fiercest Battle Waged For Love
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund
Murder Plot Against MLA Sridhar Reddy Surfaces in Viral Video – Was Aruna the Key Link?
Anushka’s Ghaati: Big Promotional Plan Needed
Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda in Struggling Mode

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund
Murder Plot Against MLA Sridhar Reddy Surfaces in Viral Video – Was Aruna the Key Link?
High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail for YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Brother

