Murder Plot Against MLA Sridhar Reddy Surfaces in Viral Video – Was Aruna the Key Link?

A shocking video has surfaced online, allegedly exposing a chilling conspiracy to murder Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. In the viral clip, a group of men, identified as rowdy-sheeters are seen openly discussing the plot while consuming alcohol. The video has sparked outrage and concern, prompting swift action from the police.

Those seen in the video are Jagadeesh, Mahesh, and Vineeth. They are accused in multiple criminal cases and are said to be close associates of Srikanth, a notorious figure currently in jail. Interestingly, the plan appears to have been passed from Srikanth to the group through a woman named Aruna, who is now at the center of the controversy.

There are growing suspicions that Aruna may be running the entire gang. While police have begun surveillance on the individuals in the video, investigations are also underway to determine who recorded the footage and whether Aruna was directly involved.

What makes the case murkier is Sridhar Reddy’s past support for Srikanth. He was one of the two MLAs who recommended parole for Srikanth, a fact he openly admitted. However, his recommendation was ultimately rejected. Now, questions are being raised: why would a gang allegedly nurtured by Srikanth plan to kill someone who once supported his parole?

Even more explosive are whispers that the YSR Congress Party may be using Srikanth and Aruna’s name to fuel and manipulate this conspiracy. Is this an isolated crime or a politically driven vendetta? As the video continues to go viral across social media platforms, police are racing to uncover the truth. Who orchestrated the plot, who funded it, and why? Answers are expected to follow soon, but the implications could be far-reaching.