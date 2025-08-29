x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What Happened to Nikhil’s Upcoming Movies?

Published on August 29, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
image
Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?
image
Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?
image
What Happened to Nikhil’s Upcoming Movies?
image
I Made It a National Issue: Pawan Kalyan on Sugali Preethi Case

What Happened to Nikhil’s Upcoming Movies?

Karthikeya 2 is a pan-Indian hit and it is the biggest hit in the career of Nikhil. The actor delivered two disasters like Spy and Appudo Ippudo Eppudo in the past couple of years. He is focused on pan-Indian stardom and he has taken two big films: Swayambhu and The Indian House. Both these films are made by prestigious production houses of Telugu cinema and massive budgets are allocated. The shoot of Swayambhu has been wrapped up months ago but there is no update about the film’s release. The makers are spending more time on the post-production work.

They are yet to close the non-theatrical deals because of which the team of Swayambhu did not announce the release date. The Indian House is co-produced by Ram Charan’s production house. The shoot commenced last year and it is yet to be concluded. For now, there is no clarity on the release of both the films of Nikhil. The actor is all set to team up with Asian Suniel’s production house again and more details are yet to be revealed. Nikhil has several films lined up and they will be announced after the release of Swayambhu and The Indian House.

Next Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood? Previous I Made It a National Issue: Pawan Kalyan on Sugali Preethi Case
else

TRENDING

image
Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
image
Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?
image
Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?

Latest

image
Vishal gets Engaged to Sai Dhanshika
image
Why is this Birthday Very Special for Nagarjuna?
image
Is Tollywood Turning Into Another Bollywood?
image
What Happened to Nikhil’s Upcoming Movies?
image
I Made It a National Issue: Pawan Kalyan on Sugali Preethi Case

Most Read

image
I Made It a National Issue: Pawan Kalyan on Sugali Preethi Case
image
Bullet Trains and Data Cities: Andhra Pradesh on the Fast Track to Growth
image
Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit