What Happened to Nikhil’s Upcoming Movies?

Karthikeya 2 is a pan-Indian hit and it is the biggest hit in the career of Nikhil. The actor delivered two disasters like Spy and Appudo Ippudo Eppudo in the past couple of years. He is focused on pan-Indian stardom and he has taken two big films: Swayambhu and The Indian House. Both these films are made by prestigious production houses of Telugu cinema and massive budgets are allocated. The shoot of Swayambhu has been wrapped up months ago but there is no update about the film’s release. The makers are spending more time on the post-production work.

They are yet to close the non-theatrical deals because of which the team of Swayambhu did not announce the release date. The Indian House is co-produced by Ram Charan’s production house. The shoot commenced last year and it is yet to be concluded. For now, there is no clarity on the release of both the films of Nikhil. The actor is all set to team up with Asian Suniel’s production house again and more details are yet to be revealed. Nikhil has several films lined up and they will be announced after the release of Swayambhu and The Indian House.