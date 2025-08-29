I Made It a National Issue: Pawan Kalyan on Sugali Preethi Case

Pawan Kalyan has once again raised his voice on the Sugali Preethi case, responding strongly to fresh accusations from the victim’s mother. In an emotionally charged statement, he defended his commitment to the issue, stressing that he stood by the family when others remained silent.

“When no one was ready to even talk about it, I went ahead with two lakh people and made it a national issue,” Pawan said. He recalled that during the time, even a former chief minister was under arrest, and one of my own MLAs had defected to another party. “Still, with a strong mind, I led the protest and ensured the government handed over the case to the CBI.”

According to him, the government not only released a GO transferring the case but also provided the family with significant support under SC/ST Atrocity provisions, including five acres of agricultural land worth crores, a housing plot, and government jobs for the parents. Pawan emphasized, “This case came into the spotlight only because of me. I spoke directly with the Home Minister. Even the CID admitted that DNA evidence was manipulated.”

Pointing to a larger pattern, he remarked, “Look at how people connected to the Vivekananda Reddy case are being murdered one after another.”

Pawan also expressed frustration at being targeted personally. “It’s easy to attack me because I am soft spoken. But if you dare to speak against the previous chief minister, his people will come into your home and silence you. That is the reality.”

For Pawan, the core of the issue remains justice for a young girl. “This is about a child. I will once again look into this case. The guilty must be punished.”

While the victim’s mother continues to allege foul play and raise political questions, Pawan’s supporters argue that it was his intervention that forced the government to act. “Blaming those who stood with the family only helps political rivals, not justice,” they say, pointing out that ongoing CID investigations show how sensitive and complex the case has become.

In the end, Pawan Kalyan frames the debate not as politics but as principle: “I took charge when no one else dared. I will not stop until the truth comes out.”