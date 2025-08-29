x
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
OG Openings in USA: Mass Rampage

Published on August 29, 2025

OG Openings in USA: Mass Rampage

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie OG is heading for a grand release on September 25th. The film is carrying terrific expectations and it is all set open on the biggest note. The advance sales for the film are opened in USA a month before the film’s release and the film is doing wonders. All the shows are getting sold in minutes and this hints of the biggest ever opening for a Telugu film this year. There is huge demand for tickets in USA.

The production house and the US distributor are posting updates about adding the screens and the fast filling shows. OG opens with the afternoon shows on September 24th across the USA. The advance sales are a huge boost for OG. The singles that are released received good response. All eyes are focused on the trailer and Pawan Kalyan will promote the film before the release. Directed by Sujeeth, OG is an action thriller. DVV Danayya is the producer. Priyanka Mohan is the heroine and Thaman is the music composer.

