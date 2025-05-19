Is Vishal getting Married Soon?

Tamil actor Vishal has been in the news for various reasons. He frequently fell ill and there are debates about his health issues. Vishal issued a clarification. The actor was also linked to several actresses in the past and rumors said that he would get married very soon. Vishal is now in news and the latest buzz says that Vishal will get married to actress Sai Dhanshika. Vishal in the past said that he would get married after the construction of Nadigar Sangam building gets completed.

He was asked by the media recently as the construction is nearing completion. He said that he has found the right person and he would get married soon. There are a lot of rumors about the relationship of Vishal and Sai Dhanshika from the past few days. An official announcement is expected soon from the duo. Vishal is currently busy with Thupparivaalan 2 and he is directing, producing this project which will release soon.