It’s Inspiring To Work With Ram: Bhagyashri Borse

Ram Pothineni starrer unique entertainer Andhra King Taluka made grand impression with its teaser, trailer and songs. Bhagyashri Borse who played the role of Ram’s love interest as Mahalaxmi also won appreciation for her looks and performance.

Bhagyashri appears as a college-going girl who is deeply in love with Ram’s character. “The love story is very pure. This film captures the depth of emotion found in true love. The entire album has received great feedback. I love all the songs, but Nuvvunte Chaley is my favorite,” she said.

She describes Ram as an energetic performer. “It was a wonderful experience sharing screen space with Ram. I tried my best to match his energy. The love track and dialogues have turned out beautifully. Ram brings such positive energy to the set, and it’s truly inspiring to work with him.”

Bhagyashri also shared that director Mahesh Babu P gave her creative freedom. “There’s a crucial scene in the movie. The director explained it to me, and I requested that he allow me to perform it in my own way. The result came out really well, and everyone appreciated it. Having that creative space was deeply satisfying.”

The actress further added that the producers of Mythri Movie Makers, Naveen and Ravi, are extremely passionate and never compromise on quality.