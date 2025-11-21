x
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Arjun Holidaying in Dubai

Published on November 21, 2025

Allu Arjun Holidaying in Dubai

Icon Star Allu Arjun has taken a brief break from work and he is chilling out with his family in Dubai. Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha and kids Ayaan, Arha flew to Dubai yesterday. They are expected to spend this weekend in Dubai before returning to Hyderabad. Allu Arjun and his family flew to Dubai to celebrate the birthday of Arha today. Allu Arjun will return back to Mumbai and participate in the shoot of Atlee’s film from Monday.

After completing a long schedule, the team has taken a small break and the shoot resumes on Monday. Atlee and his team are preparing for the next schedule in Mumbai from Monday. Mrunal Thakur also joins the shoot in this schedule. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady in this untitled action drama. There are strong speculations that the film will hit the screens in summer 2027. The shoot of the film will conclude next year. Sun Pictures are the producers of this pan-Indian attempt.

