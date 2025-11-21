Allu Arjun Holidaying in Dubai

Icon Star Allu Arjun has taken a brief break from work and he is chilling out with his family in Dubai. Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha and kids Ayaan, Arha flew to Dubai yesterday. They are expected to spend this weekend in Dubai before returning to Hyderabad. Allu Arjun and his family flew to Dubai to celebrate the birthday of Arha today. Allu Arjun will return back to Mumbai and participate in the shoot of Atlee’s film from Monday.

After completing a long schedule, the team has taken a small break and the shoot resumes on Monday. Atlee and his team are preparing for the next schedule in Mumbai from Monday. Mrunal Thakur also joins the shoot in this schedule. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady in this untitled action drama. There are strong speculations that the film will hit the screens in summer 2027. The shoot of the film will conclude next year. Sun Pictures are the producers of this pan-Indian attempt.