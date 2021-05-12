Jagan asks universities to aim at national rankings

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has given specific tasks to the AP universities to achieve higher standards in education in the State. He reviewed the higher education sector when he asked the Vice Chancellors to come out with a special plan to move up in the national level rankings.

The CM stressed the need for every university in AP to make all efforts and stand in the top 10 list in the country. The AP universities should focus on improving their facilities and achieve better rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

As of now, the Andhra University in Vizag stood in the 19th place in NIFR rankings followed by the Sri Venkateswara University in the 38th place. The CM asked the officials to make such efforts that these two universities should improve their rankings significantly.

Mr. Jagan Reddy said the standards should be upgraded at the JNTU campuses at Kakinada and Anantapur, at AU, SVU, Padmavati Mahila University and also at the IIITs. Special focus should be placed on the Architecture University coming up at Kadapa.