Jagan bail case: CBI seeks more time, court adjourns case to July 30

YSRCP leaders and cadre heaved a sign of relief today (Monday) after CBI court in Hyderabad adjourned the case pertaining to cancelation of bail granted to AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The petition was filed by YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju.

YSRCP was tensed following reports that the court will deliver its verdict today irrespective of CBI files its written arguments in this case or not.

But CBI sought more time on the ground that two of its public prosecutors were suffering from health issues due to which submission of written arguments was delayed.

With this, the CBI court adjourned the case to July 30.

It remains to be seen whether CBI court pronounces its final verdict in this case on July 30 or not.