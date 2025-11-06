x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan Begins Early Exercise for 2029 Elections, Focus on Reorganising Key Leaders

Published on November 6, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Kaantha Trailer: Dulquer’s Nata Vishwaroopam
image
Video: Deekshith Shetty Interview
image
Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway Expansion Gets Green Signal: DPR Ready for Approval
image
Jagan Begins Early Exercise for 2029 Elections, Focus on Reorganising Key Leaders
image
Nani’s Deadline for ‘The Paradise’ Team

Jagan Begins Early Exercise for 2029 Elections, Focus on Reorganising Key Leaders

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun preparing for the 2029 elections much ahead of time. He has started reviewing internal structures, reassigning key leaders, and finalizing constituency coordinators to strengthen the YSR Congress Party. Jagan is said to be paying special attention to constituencies considered strongholds of the TDP, aiming to build a stronger base before the next polls.

As part of this exercise, discussions have reportedly started about shifting former minister Vidadala Rajini to a new constituency once again. Rajini, who joined YSRCP from the TDP in 2018, first won from Chilakaluripet in 2019 and was later inducted into the cabinet. However, in the 2024 elections, Jagan fielded her from Guntur West, a TDP bastion, where she lost. Post-elections, she was reassigned to her home constituency, Chilakaluripet.

Now, sources suggest that Rajini may be given charge of Repalle, a key BC-dominated seat. The constituency has been a TDP fortress under minister Anagani Satya Prasad, and Jagan is reportedly planning to field a strong BC face to challenge him. While Rajini prefers to continue in Chilakaluripet, Jagan’s final decision on her placement is being closely watched within the party.

Next Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway Expansion Gets Green Signal: DPR Ready for Approval Previous Nani’s Deadline for ‘The Paradise’ Team
else

TRENDING

image
Kaantha Trailer: Dulquer’s Nata Vishwaroopam
image
Nani’s Deadline for ‘The Paradise’ Team
image
NTR – Neel Film: One Click Ends Speculations

Latest

image
Kaantha Trailer: Dulquer’s Nata Vishwaroopam
image
Video: Deekshith Shetty Interview
image
Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway Expansion Gets Green Signal: DPR Ready for Approval
image
Jagan Begins Early Exercise for 2029 Elections, Focus on Reorganising Key Leaders
image
Nani’s Deadline for ‘The Paradise’ Team

Most Read

image
Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway Expansion Gets Green Signal: DPR Ready for Approval
image
Jagan Begins Early Exercise for 2029 Elections, Focus on Reorganising Key Leaders
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction

Related Articles

Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree