Jagan Begins Early Exercise for 2029 Elections, Focus on Reorganising Key Leaders

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun preparing for the 2029 elections much ahead of time. He has started reviewing internal structures, reassigning key leaders, and finalizing constituency coordinators to strengthen the YSR Congress Party. Jagan is said to be paying special attention to constituencies considered strongholds of the TDP, aiming to build a stronger base before the next polls.

As part of this exercise, discussions have reportedly started about shifting former minister Vidadala Rajini to a new constituency once again. Rajini, who joined YSRCP from the TDP in 2018, first won from Chilakaluripet in 2019 and was later inducted into the cabinet. However, in the 2024 elections, Jagan fielded her from Guntur West, a TDP bastion, where she lost. Post-elections, she was reassigned to her home constituency, Chilakaluripet.

Now, sources suggest that Rajini may be given charge of Repalle, a key BC-dominated seat. The constituency has been a TDP fortress under minister Anagani Satya Prasad, and Jagan is reportedly planning to field a strong BC face to challenge him. While Rajini prefers to continue in Chilakaluripet, Jagan’s final decision on her placement is being closely watched within the party.