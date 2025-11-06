x
Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway Expansion Gets Green Signal: DPR Ready for Approval

Published on November 6, 2025 by Sanyogita

Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway Expansion Gets Green Signal: DPR Ready for Approval

ap state roads

The long-awaited six-lane expansion of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway has reached a crucial milestone. The detailed project report (DPR) for the massive infrastructure upgrade has been completed and is expected to be presented before the National Highways Authority of India’s Project Appraisal and Technical Scrutiny Committee (PATSC) in the second week of this month. Officials have prepared four alignment options, and sources indicate that the first option has been finalized for approval.

231 km of Expansion Planned

According to the DPR, the project covers a total distance of 231.32 kilometres, including 209.07 km of brownfield expansion and 22.25 km of new greenfield alignments. In Telangana, the existing four-lane highway will be widened into six lanes to accommodate growing traffic. In Andhra Pradesh, bypass roads will be constructed near Ambarupeta and Aitavaram, covering 7.3 km, of which 6.65 km will be greenfield. Another bypass of 16.15 km will be developed between Kachavaram and Pallipadu, with 15.6 km under greenfield alignment.

Massive Investment and Infrastructure Upgrades

The expansion is estimated to cost around ₹10,000 crore. The project includes the construction of four flyovers, 60 underpasses for vehicles, and 10 dedicated underpasses for wildlife crossings. Officials estimate that around 182.41 hectares of land will be required for the widening process.

The stretch will start from Malkapur in Yadadri district and pass through Choutuppal, Chityal, Narketpalli, Nakrekal, Suryapet, Kodad, Nawabupeta, Nandigama, Keesara, Paritala, Mullapadu, Ibrahimpatnam, Guntupalli, and Gollapudi before reaching the iconic Kanaka Durga Flyover in Vijayawada.

Approval and Implementation Timeline

If the PATSC clears the DPR’s first option without changes, the tendering process could begin soon. Any minor alignment suggestions will be reviewed and incorporated before the final draft is sent to the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) for approval. After clearance from the PPPAC, the project will move to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for financial sanction.

Once approvals are in place, NHAI will begin the tender process, which is expected to take two to three months. Officials plan to commence construction during the 2026–27 financial year, marking a significant step toward easing travel and boosting connectivity between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

A Boost for Connectivity and Growth

The Hyderabad–Vijayawada corridor is one of South India’s busiest routes, serving as a major link between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The six-lane expansion will reduce congestion, cut travel time, and improve logistics efficiency. With an investment of nearly ₹10,000 crore, this project is poised to become a key driver of regional economic growth in the coming years.

