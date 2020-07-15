Jagan Cabinet okays committee for new districts

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet took various decisions at its two-hour long meeting in Amaravati. The Cabinet gave its approval for forming a committee to study the issue of forming new districts in the state. A timeframe was given to the committee to make such recommendations so that the formation of new districts could be completed before March 31, 2021.

It may be recalled that the CM has been hinting at formation of each Lok Sabha constituency into a district. The YCP leaders were asserting that this was as per the promise given by Jaganmohan Reddy in the election campaign. The government has decided to go forward in this respect despite largescale objections from both the opposition and ruling party leaders.

Critics say that in some LS segments, the headquarters town would not be centrally located. For example, Sarvepalli assembly segment is located in Tirupati LS segment. Some villages in Sarvepalli are located in just three to four kms radius from Nellore town. Even Sarvepalli village is just seven to ten kms from Nellore town, which is currently the district headquarters.

Today’s Cabinet meet has discussed over 22 items on the agenda. Of these, some of the issues were formation of sand corporation, export of renewable energy and so on.