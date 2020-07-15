Sai Dharam Tej signs two new projects

Supreme Star Sai Dharam is riding high with the super success of Prati Roju Pandaage. The actor is shooting for Solo Brathuke So Better before the attack of coronavirus pandemic. The shoot of the film is in the final stages and will be wrapped up soon. Sai Dharam Tej will soon join the sets of Deva Katta’s political drama and the film will start rolling next year. As per the new update, Sai Dharam Tej signed two back to back films recently.

Uyyala Jampala and Majnu fame Virinchi Varma impressed Sai Dharam Tej with a romantic entertainer. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce this project which is expected to roll next year. Sai Dharam Tej also gave his nod for one more film which will be directed by a debutant Gopal. Tej loved the script and gave his immediate nod. Tagore Madhu will bankroll this project. The official announcements about these projects would be made soon.