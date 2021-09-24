Jagan cancels Amit Shah’s meet in Delhi, deputes HM Sucharita!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has cancelled his Delhi trip all of a sudden.

As per original schedule, Jagan was supposed to leave for Delhi on Saturday (tomorrow) to attend union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting on Sunday.

Amit Shah has convened a meeting with CMs of ten Maoist-affected States to discuss curbing naxalism in these states.

Telangana CM K.Chandrashekar Rao left for Delhi today (Friday) itself, two days in advance.

However, the AP Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a press release all of a sudden on Friday night (today) saying Jagan is not in a position to attend this meeting and he has deputed home minister Sucharita to attend the meeting on his behalf.

The reason cited was that Jagan sustained a leg injury during his workout in the gym on Friday morning.

He has not recovered till Friday evening even after medication and doctors advised him to take rest as he is feeling severe pain in his injured leg.

As per doctor’s advice, Jagan cancelled his Delhi visit, the CMO stated.

But this sudden development triggered speculations that Jagan cancelled his trip to avoid meeting KCR as both are at loggerheads over Krishna water sharing dispute for the last several months.