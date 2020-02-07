Jagan Capitals not wise: The Hindu poll

Just like his father, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy gives top most respect to The Hindu media group. The paper has also reciprocated it by giving good coverage for YCP anti-Amaravati campaign, etc. But, true to its continued fairness in journalism, The Hindu Business Line is duly publishing the online results of its Today’s Poll. This is despite the poll verdict going massively against CM Jagan’s 3 Capitals plan.

The Hindu BL poll asked its readers to say yes or no or can’t say to the question “Is Jaganmohan Reddy’s plan to have three capitals a wise move?” The poll started in the morning. By noon, over 3.20 lakh readers responded. Of them, 83 per cent respondents voted against Jagan three capitals. Only 17 per cent supported Jagan plan.

Now, the question being asked is whether Jagan will honour the poll or start in his own style to take revenge against the Hindu management. The YCP Ministers and MPs and Sakshi Media are attacking Reuters global agency for Kia story. Will they attack The Hindu group also now?