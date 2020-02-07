Jagan trip to CBI Nampally Court cancelled

The Hyderabad police made all necessary arrangements for the visit of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy who is supposed to personally appear before the CBI Special Court in Nampally. However, the CM visit was eventually cancelled. The judge concerned is not available to hear the cases as he is on leave.

As a result, Jagan Reddy remained at his Tadepalli Camp Office in Amaravati Capital City area. It may be recalled that Jagan is to compulsorily appear before the court following serious view taken by the judge against his lame excuses to avoid his personal appearance.

Till now, Jagan appeared only once before the court hearing since he became the Chief Minister of AP.