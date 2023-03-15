Jagan claims that progress in State is tangible

hief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the State stands as a role model in the country with a fine balance between welfare and development.

The Chief Minister, in the motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech, told the State Assembly on Wednesday that the revolutionary Jagan mark of changes from village to towns are there to be seen in every nook and corner in the form of village and ward secretariats, English medium schools, RBKs, village health clinics among others.

The TDP rule had hoodwinked all sections of people by showing graphics and talking of bullet trains, he said, adding he would, however, continue to walk on the ground only journeying with the poor, and weaker sections rendering social and political justice to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities.

“Agriculture is as important to me as industry. Petty traders are also as valuable as the IT. Pensioners are also as important as the Government employees. My war is with capitalists and my objective is eradication of poverty, this is my economics and politics,” he said assertively, stressing this is what he had learnt from his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Describing his governance as women-centric, he said that the AP is the only state in the country which is striving hard for the empowerment of the women and uplift of weaker sections. He said that YSRCP is the only party which restricted politics to elections while implementing welfare schemes with transparency to all people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

While there was only one surveyor for each Mandal in the TDP rule, 10185 surveyors are working now at village and ward secretariats undertaking comprehensive survey of lands after 100 years, he observed, adding 17 new medical colleges are under construction after YSRCP came to power as against the 11 medical colleges during the TDP rule.