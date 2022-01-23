Jagan earns ‘sincere CM’ tag from PM Modi!

Like a sincere student who attends classes regularly and promptly and listens to their masters carefully, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy appears to have earned the tag of a “Sincere CM” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi on Saturday (today) convened a video conference with CMs of all States to review the implementation of central government’s schemes in aspirational districts, which are also called backward districts in the country.

Not even CMs of five states attended the PM’s video conference.

Only four CMs attended the video conference of whom one is Jagan. The others are CMs of Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. While Karnataka and Gujarat CMs were from PM’s own party BJP, Chhattisgarh CM was from Congress.

The BJP is in power in more than 20 states but just two BJP CMs attended.

Modi too reportedly surprised to see Jagan attending all his video conferences promptly. Modi even praised Jagan for attending the meeting held on the weekend, which is generally a holiday and Modi said it shows the interest CM Jagan has towards the development of backward districts in his state AP.

Modi praised Jagan as other Telugu CM KCR from Telangana is skipping all the video conferences held by PM. KCR skipped PM’s video conference on Covid on January 13 and also videoconference held by PM on Saturday. KCR asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to attend the PM’s meetings on his behalf. Jagan attended all the video conferences of PM without fail.